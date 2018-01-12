Foss Names Sumner CFO

Bryceon Sumner has joined Foss Maritime as chief financial officer, hired to oversee all aspects of the organization's financial function and performance.



Sumner brings to the role years of experience gained at a number of organizations ranging from education technology and real estate, to architecture and financial services.



Prior to joining Foss, Sumner served as COO and CFO for public and private companies, family offices and as a senior financial officer of a $60 billion government banking insurance fund. Most recently, he was CFO of Academic Partnerships, a Dallas-based educational technology provider focused on developing online classroom tools for nonprofit colleges and universities.



Sumner’s strong background and expertise in the areas of corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, operations and as a certified public accountant has helped provide valuable leadership and support to many companies and boards. He began his career at Ernst & Young working on several IPOs, including a banking tech IPO that was later sold for $3.9 billion.



Sumner graduated from the University of Georgia with a BBA in accounting and the University of Texas at Austin with an MPA in accounting.