Damen Yacht Support Vessel Game Changer Sold

Dutch shipyard Damen has confirmed the successful sale of its 70-meter support vessel, Game Changer. The yacht will now return to Gorinchem in the Netherlands for further customisation.

Game Changer is Damen's fourth Yacht Support vessel sold in the 70-metre segment, proving the ongoing demand for large yachting solutions for worldwide adventures, helicopter and dive operations. Damen has a total of 12 Damen Yacht Support vessels delivered or in build. The next available Yacht Support vessel is a 55-metre YS 5009 Adventure, which will be delivered before the summer this year.

“It’s exciting to see how these clients are using Damen vessels to realise their vision of yachting,” notes Rose Damen , Commercial Director. “It’s not only about the capability to do more, see more and enjoy their yachts more, but we also see that our clients enjoy spending time on their Yacht Support vessels. So it’s very important that our vessels go far beyond commercial ship standards and that’s exactly where our experience and yachting know-how sets us apart.”

Last week, following a short docking stopover at Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam, Game Changer headed up river to the Damen Shipyards Gorinchem yard for modifications.