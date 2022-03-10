Support Groups Set Up for Seafarers Affected by the Ukraine Conflict

International maritime welfare charity Sailors' Society has created three bespoke peer-to-peer support groups for seafarers affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

The unique WhatsApp groups build on the success of the Society’s existing peer-to-peer support groups, which have trained moderators and are run as part of its Wellness at Sea program.

They will help seafarers to assist and support one another in this extraordinary time.

Sara Baade, Sailors’ Society’s CEO, said, “Sailors’ Society chaplains are supporting seafarers from all sides deeply affected by the ongoing war every day.

“Some 14.5% of the world's seafarers are Ukrainian or Russian. And up to one in five officers are Ukrainian, meaning many crews will find themselves serving under officers concerned about their homeland and families. The Support Groups will allow them to chat with others who find themselves in similar situations.”

The support groups enable Ukrainian and Russian seafarers to speak to other crews from their own country in their own language, while a third group will be made up of seafarers from other nationalities.

To find out more and to join one of these groups go to:https://sailors-society.org/peer-to-peer-support.