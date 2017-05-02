Brazil Posts Record Trade Surplus for April
Brazil's trade surplus rose to $6.969 billion last month, government data showed on Monday, a record for a month of April as prices for main exports such as soy, iron ore and oil rose.
Brazil's trade surplus rose to $6.969 billion last month, government data showed on Monday, a record for a month of April as prices for main exports such as soy, iron ore and oil rose.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News