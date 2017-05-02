Brazil Posts Record Trade Surplus for April

Brazil's trade surplus rose to $6.969 billion last month, government data showed on Monday, a record for a month of April as prices for main exports such as soy, iron ore and oil rose.

Exports totaled $17.686 billion and imports $10.717 billion. Economists in a Reuters poll predicted a surplus of $7.03 billion, according to their median forecast, after a surplus of $4.862 billion in April 2016.



