Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Survey Seeks to Gauge COVID-19's Impact on Mariner Mental Health

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 5, 2021

© geoffkuchera / Adobe Stock

The U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System (CMTS) COVID-19 Working Group (C-19 WG) is encouraging mariners from all segments of the U.S. maritime industry to anonymously complete the “Mariner Mental Health Needs during Covid-19” online survey here.

The confidential survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and asks mariners about COVID-19, mental health, and their experiences and feelings when on board vessels during the challenges of this pandemic. No mariner identification data is collected.

CMTS, a federal interagency coordinating committee, says survey participation from a significant portion of the mariners in each industry segment is critical to understanding how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their mental health.

The survey runs through May 31, 2021. Its results will be shared with federal agencies, vessel owners/operators, mariner unions, maritime training institutions, seafarer welfare organizations and MTS stakeholders to facilitate development of effective solutions that benefit our mariners’ mental wellbeing.

