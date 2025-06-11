Survitec's Seahaven Evacuation System Receives BV Attestation

Classification society Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has issued a formal Review Attestation for Survitec’s Seahaven evacuation system, confirming its status as a novel life-saving appliance (LSA) under IMO Resolution A.520(13). The attestation recognizes Seahaven’s position as an innovative safety evacuation solution for high-capacity passenger vessels, such as cruise ships.

Developed by Survitec, a global leader in Survival Technology, the Seahaven system is engineered to evacuate up to 1,060 persons in less than 22 minutes through a fully integrated arrangement of two survival crafts and four helical slides. For the purpose of the attestation, BV conducted an technical review of Seahaven’s design, documentation, performance testing, and supporting calculations to help ensure compliance with relevant regulations and requirements. This process included analysis of key design features and performance parameters.

Seahaven’s design allows for rapid boarding via vertical helical slides, which have been rigorously tested with passengers, including infants, children, and individuals with reduced mobility. Each survival craft has a capacity of 530 persons and is powered by twin SOLAS and MED-approved diesel outboard engines. The system demonstrated full compliance with evacuation and performance tests, including deployment in heavy weather conditions with sea states equivalent to Beaufort Force 6 and 3-meter wave heights.

The system’s modular footprint allows for flexible installation on both newbuild and retrofit platforms, with a permitted installation height of up to 28 meters. The attestation confirmed the craft's endurance at 6 knots for 24 hours and the ability to tow a second fully loaded craft at 3 knots. Additional tests validated environmental resilience in both hot and cold extremes.

Survitec has developed extensive training plans, service documentation, and lifecycle support infrastructure to accompany Seahaven’s deployment, aligning with SOLAS Regulation III/20 for maintenance and periodic inspection.

Survitec is actively engaging with its customers and shipyards to advance Seahaven into early implementation projects.

BV’s validation of Seahaven’s capabilities follows a study by naval architects Foreship, recently presented at Seatrade Cruise Global 2025 in Miami. This study highlights the advantages of incorporating Seahaven into cruise ship designs, particularly in improving space utilisation, enhancing cost efficiency, and offering weight benefits.