Survival Technology Provider Survitec Opens New Service Center in Southampton

Survitec, a survival technology solutions provider, has opened a new service center in the Port of Southampton, boosting its UK servicing capability.

The 10,000 sq. ft building, newly fitted out with equipment and facilities for the servicing and repair of liferafts, lifejackets, immersion suits and other safety equipment, will deliver increased capacity and faster turnaround times when meeting the needs of customers in the cruise, defense, Border Force and commercial shipping sectors, Survitec said.

“Our new Service Centre is strategically positioned in Southampton to be closer to our customers in the port – it will allow us swift access in and out of the docks to provide an enhanced service to ships,” said Iain Allan, Survitec’s Operations Manager based in Southampton.

“We spent many months searching for and fitting out the right facility in Southampton. We will now have the capability to service more than 2,000 liferafts a year, with room in our new location to expand to meet customer needs.”

Alongside reducing servicing turnaround by up to 50%, Survitec has increased its headcount to meet the demands of the new Service Centre by 20%.

Also, a 3,000-litre water tank has been installed for testing liferafts and rescue boats, equipped with a davit launch frame for load testing. The centre also features a dedicated lifejacket servicing and repair area with a special platform to accommodate 151-man liferafts, a compressor for inflation and calibrated tools.

“The location of this new Service Centre effectively allows us to manage and build upon our offering to support our customers in the region,” said Ronnie Vettese, Survitec’s Managing Director, UK Marine.

“Longer term, the new facility will enable us to expand upon our customer offering and to provide fire, lifeboat and mooring equipment services.”



