Cargotec Defines Sustainability Targets for 2018

Cargotec Corporation's Extended Executive Board has set the company sustainability targets for 2018. The targets support Cargotec's strategic must-win battles - services, digitalisation and people leadership - with which the company aims to become the global leader in intelligent cargo handling.

Cargotec's focus in 2018 will be on increasing safety awareness, setting a new sustainability standard for the supply chain , increasing the usage of renewable electricity, and ensuring that human rights-related company practices and processes are at the correct level.

"Our sustainability roadmap and targets support our strategy. They are set to ensure the standard sustainability management level of our operations, but also to keep us as a leading provider of sustainable cargo handling solutions," said a company statement.

The 2018 sustainability targets in brief:

IIFR (industrial injury frequency rate) 4 in production sites

Conduct a renewed human rights risk assessment on Cargotec operations

100% of strategic suppliers assessed with the sustainability self-assessment tool; the supplier code of conduct process finalised with suppliers that cover 80% of the direct sourcing spend.