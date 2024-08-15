Svanehøj Tapped for Fuel Pumps on Ammonia-fueled Ships

Svanehøj won a contract to supply 32 deepwell fuel pumps for a new series of ammonia dual-fuel, 210,000-DWT bulk carriers.

As a subcontractor to the AFSS supplier SunRui Marine Environment Engineering Co., Ltd., Svanehøj will provide four Deepwell (DW) NH3 Fuel Pumps for each of the first eight vessels in the series, totaling 32 fuel pumps with the first delivered in Q4 2024.

To date, Svanehøj has more than 2,000 ammonia-ready marine pumps in operation or on order, including nearly 100 fuel pumps.