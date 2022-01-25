Svitzer to Deploy Two More Tugs in the Suez Canal

Maersk's towage arm Svitzer announced another extension of its current contract with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) to include two additional tugs to service the vital trade artery.

Turkish tugboat builder Med Marine will deliver the two new vessels, both RAstar 2800 75tonnes bollard pull tugs with firefighting capabilities and escort notation, designed by Robert Allan Ltd.

Svitzer started operating in the Suez Canal in late 2019 with the two tugs Svitzer Port Said 1 and Svitzer Port Said 2, providing towage services to the SCA out of Port Said. In December 2021, the two tugs were joined by sister vessels Svitzer Suez 1 and Svitzer Suez 2 and from end May 2022, two additional tugs will join the fleet in the Suez Canal—one will be operating out of Port Said and one out of Port Suez.

With the newest additions to the fleet, Svitzer will operate six vessels in the Suez Canal and employ 120 Egyptian seafarers.