Svitzer Promotes Hellstrom to Chief Commercial Officer

A.P. Moller-Maersk's towage arm Svitzer announced it has appointed Mattias Hellstrom as its new global chief commercial officer (CCO), effective from October 1.

Hellstrom makes the move to Svitzer’s global business after three years as CCO of Svitzer Europe, and replaces outgoing Global CCO Videlina Georgieva, who was recently appointed managing director of Svitzer Australia.

Prior to his role as CCO of Svitzer Europe, Hellstrom was managing director of Svitzer Scandinavia for nearly seven years. He has also held management roles at Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and A.P. Moller – Maersk. In all, Hellstrom has more than 25 years of shipping industry experience.

Svitzer said it has initiated the process of recruiting a replacement for Hellstrom in the role as Svitzer Europe CCO.