Svitzer Targets Methanol-Fuelled MAN 175DF-M Engine

MAN Energy Solutions and Svitzer have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on the development of a methanol-fuelled version of the MAN 175D engine. Designated 175DF-M (Dual Fuel-Methanol), the MoU targets the finalisation of a field-test agreement based on which a dual-fuel engine and plant equipment will be installed on board one of Svitzer’s newbuild tugs.

Svitzer has a long-standing relationship with MAN Energy Solutions, especially recently with the MAN 175D engine. In 2023, Svitzer selected the high-performance MAN 175D engines for its new TRAnsverse tug design.

The next phase leading to the signing of the field-test agreement will focus on details of the fuel-supply system, engine-room design, exhaust after-treatment and engine-performance optimisation.

Kasper Karlsen, Chief Operating Officer at Svitzer, said: “At Svitzer, we’ve set ambitious yet realistic, long-term targets to decarbonise our operations. In 2023 alone, we reduced the CO2 intensity of our global fleet by 24% and we’re committed to making further progress through the use of low-carbon fuels like methanol, innovative engine technologies, and continuous changes of behaviour. The MoU signed with MAN represents an exciting opportunity to jointly secure valuable field experience focusing on the use of dual-fuel methanol engines within our fleet.”



