Swan Hellenic’s Cruise Ship SH Vega Named at Helsinki Shipyard

SH Vega, the second of three Vega-class ships under construction in Helsinki for Swan Hellenic’s heritage brand, was recently named at Helsinki Shipyard. The naming ceremony was held on Monday July 11 with Patrizia Passalacqua as the godmother of the vessel.

The series of three expedition cruise vessels have high ice class and are made for high-end cruising worldwide, including high latitude areas. After the naming ceremony SH Vega is heading to the maiden voyage to Tromsø and Svalbard.

SH Vega is completely self-sufficient for up to 40 days or 8,000 nautical miles. The vessels are equipped with exhaust gas cleaning, advanced treatment system for wastewater and storage facilities for waste that are required for operating in sensitive polar areas. The vessel is ready to implement battery technology, which would make it possible to operate also silently.

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito said, “I would like to congratulate everyone at Helsinki for their superb work in creating this wonderful new ship. We are delighted with the quality of their work, creating another unique presence on the waves, and very much look forward to taking her first guests to see what others don’t, exploring the Arctic in exceptional comfort and style.”