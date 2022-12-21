Swedish Club Managing Director Lars Rhodin Retires

Lars Rhodin, will retire as managing director of The Swedish Club, ffective January 1, 2023.

Rhodin first joined The Swedish Club in 1986 and has spent 15 years at the helm. During that time, he spearheaded a period of considerable growth for the Club, successfully steering it through challenges and overseeing the opening of three new offices in Oslo, London and, the latest, in Singapore.

“Since I joined the Club in 1986, I have been part of a family,” Rhodin said. “The shipping industry is unique and It’s an exciting business, but also very much a people business - so, when you ask me what I am going to miss, of course it will be the people.”

Thomas Nordberg, who will be taking the reins as club managing director on January 1, said, “I am thrilled at having the opportunity to step into Lars’ shoes and will do my outmost to contribute further to what has been successfully built during his strong leadership.”

Rhodin said: “We are a part of an exciting industry where knowledge and experience are vital. Thomas Nordberg has the right background to fit the role. I am convinced the club will continue to prosper under his leadership.”