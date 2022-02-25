Swedish Tanker Firm Terntank Takes Delivery of 'Green' Tanker

Swedish tanker operator Terntank has said it has taken delivery of TERN FORS tanker.

Designed by Terntank and Kongsberg Maritime CM AS, TERN FORS is the second of a series of two 15000 DWT chemical and product tankers, that combine LNG/LNG engine-powered engines, are 100% biofuel compatible, emit no greenhouse gases or carbon particulates during port operations and facilitate enhanced digital solutions for Just-in-Time management.

"We are thrilled to announce that TERN FORS has been delivered today from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, Yangzhou, Dingheng Co Ltd to Terntank Rederi AS," the company said.

The vessel, has been designed with the Hybrid Solution combining dual-fuel powered engine that uses LBG (liquefied biogas) or LNG (liquefied natural gas).

Additionally, TERN FORS has been installed with Kongsberg’s digital solution vessel insight. The digital solution installed upon the vessel optimizes voyages, achieved by constantly adjusting the vessel’s speed to meet its’ agreed time of arrival and utilizing slow streaming, which allows the vessel to send a virtual NOR, moving directly into port, instead of dropping anchor and waiting to berth. This also ensures compliance with the BIMCO clause on slow steaming and tracks real-time savings, Terntank said. ©Terntank

"This digital solution offers enhancement to their “Just-In-Time” management, which is continuously being developed, providing vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure capturing and aggregating quality data in respect to the vessel’s overall operation. The data gathered ranges from engine and piston performance, hull build up, to even contact with ice. This data is then utilized to allow efficient and proactive maintenance, evidently leading to reduced emissions, placing Terntank’ s green operations in another league,"Terntank added.

According to the company, the main engine, boiler and auxiliary engine are designed to reduce the environmental impact and perform safe operations running on biofuels.

"By combining the optimized hull and rudder design with dual fuel capability, when utilizing 30% biogas, in comparison to a same-sized conventional vessel, TERN FORS reduces emission by: -70% of CO2 and almost eliminated the emissions of sulphur oxide (-99%), of particle emission, (-99%) and nitrogen oxide (-97%)," Terntank said.

TERN FORS has a cargo capacity of 16500 cubic meters in 14 epoxy coated tanks, will be commercially operated by the Finnish North European Oil Trade (NEOT) in the Baltic Sea area, and will be included in a pool along with other vessels from Terntank. The vessel will now proceed to Europe fully loaded with bio products.