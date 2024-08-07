Swire Shipping Adds to Hong Kong’s Biofuel Bunkering Credentials

Swire Shipping has successfully completed a sustainable B24 biofuel trial after bunkering a container ship operating on its Sun Chief Express Ocean service in Hong Kong.

A collaboration with UWL, the Sun Chief Express Ocean service directly connects Vietnam to the United States and is the fastest in the market, with express connections into the heart of North America and Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand.

MV Suva Chief was bunkered in Hong Kong with sustainable B24 biofuel, a blend of sustainable biodiesel of waste origin and conventional fuels. The trial was conducted in partnership with Hong Kong-based marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-chemical and Swire Shipping’s bunkering partner, the Hafnia Bunker Alliance.

The use of sustainable B24 biofuel in the Sun Chief Express Ocean service is projected to reduce well-to-wake emissions for customers by an estimated 15%.

In November 2023, Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-chemical conducted Hong Kong’s first biofuel bunkering for a container ship by delivering over 2,000 tons of ISCC-EU certified B24 biofuel to a A.P. Moller - Maersk container ship. This was followed in May 2024 by the delivery of over 4,300 tons of ISCC-EU certified B24 high-sulfur marine biofuel to the container ship COSCO Netherlands.



