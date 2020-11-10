SWS Building Cruise Ship for CSSC, Carnival JV

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd (SWS) has started hull construction for the first cruise ship that it is building for CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited, joint venture between Carnival Corporation and CSSC.

The new vessel, scheduled for delivery in 2023, will accommodate about 4,250 passengers, in addition to 1,400 crew members. It is said to be the first cruise ship built in China for the Chinese market.

A joint venture set up by Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri and CSSC Cruise Technology Development Co. Ltd (CCTD) grants a technology license of the ship model platform and provides a series of technical services to SWS, including project management activities, supply chain management and sales of fundamental systems and components. The onboard design will be tailored for the specific tastes of the Chinese clients.

Fincantieri subsidiary Marine Interiors signed a contract with SWS for the supply of approx. 2,800 cabins to be installed on the first unit of the program.

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, stated, “The production is moving forward as planned. This is an excellent sign for the cruise industry in China and it confirms the strong commitment of Fincantieri, CSSC and the Carnival group in this very difficult moment we are living in. The different teams have worked remotely for months with great ability and flexibility, and today's milestone not only confirms our Group's management leadership, but it also demonstrates the determination of the entire sector in tackling the crisis.”