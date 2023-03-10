SWS Delivers Dual-fuel Capesize to the Angelicoussis Group

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Greek shipowner the Angelicoussis Group announced its dry bulk division has taken delivery of its first dual-fuel Capesize bulk carrier.

Ubuntu Unity was officially handed over to its Maran Dry Management (MDM) from Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (SWS) on February 28, 2023.

The newbuild is 299.9 meters long with a 47.5-meter beam and cargo capacity of about 190,000 metric tons. It is classed by DNV and flies the Greek flag.

A sister vessel, Ubuntu Community, is scheduled to be delivered to MDM from SWS in the coming months.