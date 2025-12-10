Babcock Marks Keel Laying for HMS Formidable, Makes US Submarine Deal

Babcock has marked two major milestones at its Rosyth shipyard in Scotland as the keel was laid for HMS Formidable, the third ship in the UK’s Type 31 frigate program, and the company announced an expanded partnership with U.S. defense contractor HII to support construction of Virginia-class submarines.

The keel laying signals continued progress on the Type 31 program, under which five frigates are due for delivery to the Royal Navy within 10 years of contract signing. The ceremony saw the first modular section of the ship positioned over a coin, following naval tradition intended to bring good fortune to the vessel and its future crew.

The event was attended by Babcock’s workforce, representatives of the Royal Navy, and international guests, underscoring Rosyth’s role as a key sovereign industrial capability for the UK.

Earlier in the day, Babcock announced a new contract with HII, the United States’ largest military shipbuilder, that will allow advanced manufacturing work for Virginia-class submarine components to be carried out at Rosyth.

The Scottish yard already produces missile tube assemblies for U.S. and UK submarine programs, and the expanded deal further embeds British expertise into U.S. naval supply chains, including work related to the AUKUS security partnership.

“This is an important week in the history of Rosyth. As the keel of HMS Formidable is laid in this vital and fast-paced UK defense program, our advanced design and build capability will also now support the delivery of the US Virginia class submarines – a critical component of the AUKUS trilateral partnership between Australia, the US and the UK,” said Sir Nick Hine, Chief Executive of Babcock’s Marine sector.