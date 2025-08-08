Synera and Dong Fang Offshore Sign 15-Year Offshore Wind SOV Deal

Asia-Pacific region offshore wind developer Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) has awarded a 15-year service contract to Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) for the provision of a service operations vessel (SOV) to support the operations and maintenance (O&M) of SRE’s offshore wind assets.

Under the contract, DFO will provide a newly built, Taiwan-flagged SOV to support Formosa 4 offshore wind project from the construction phase onward.

Custom-designed for Taiwan’s offshore conditions, the vessel will be built to the highest European standards to meet SRE’s rigorous requirements.

The partnership is expected to strengthen the local supply chain and support the sustainable growth of the offshore wind industry in Taiwan and across the Asia-Pacific.

Formosa 4, planned off the coast of Miaoli County, represents SRE’s third offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The project secured 495 MW of development capacity in the first auction round of Phase 3 Zonal Development of Offshore Wind by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in late 2022 and obtained its establishment permit in late 2024, becoming the first project among all first-round winners to achieve this milestone.

“SRE has consistently fostered trusted local partnerships for our offshore wind projects. Our collaboration with DFO has been marked by mutual goodwill, ultimately enabling this significant long-term commitment to Taiwan’s offshore wind market. We look forward to this strong partnership delivering reliable power and setting a model for sustainable industry development,” said Lucas Lin, Chairperson at SRE.

“We appreciate SRE’s trust and confidence in DFO and are pleased to support the Formosa 4 project’s O&M through this 15-year partnership. With this long-term commitment, we look forward to working together to advance the localization of O&M services for Taiwan’s offshore wind industry,” added Polin Chen, Chief Executive Officer at DFO.