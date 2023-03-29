Marine Link
Saturday, April 1, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Syria: All Ports Shut Due to Bad Weather

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 29, 2023

Tartous map - Credit: Tatiana/AdobeStock

Tartous map - Credit: Tatiana/AdobeStock

Syria's port authority has shut down all the country's sea ports including Tartous due to poor weather and high winds, state media reported on Wednesday.

The port of Tartous had initially been exempt from the closure but the country's ports authority later said it was shutting down as conditions worsened. 

"There are winds and high waves in bursts and we cannot risk opening the ports at this time," Brigadier General Samer Kobrosli, the director general of the authority, told Reuters. 

The war-ravaged country operates seven sea ports through which it brings in basic needs including food and petroleum products. Kobrosli said the port authority's decision did not include oil terminals. 

There was no immediate comment from Syria's oil ministry on whether the terminals were operational. 

The winds also caused a power blackout across the southern province of Sweida after a number of electrical towers collapsed, according to Syrian state TV.

(Reuters - Reporting by Kinda Makieh; Writing by Maya Gebeily and Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Marine News explores the challenges facing operators on America’s inland waterways system and the work being done to address them.
Read the Magazine

20 Years of Success and Still More to Come

Keep it Moving: Corps Dredges Log Record Seasons to Combat Drought Impact
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

GLDD Preps for its New Hopper Dredge Galveston Island

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week