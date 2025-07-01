T. Parker Host Acquires Transmarine Navigation

T. Parker Host (HOST), a provider of maritime agency and terminal services across the United States, has acquired Transmarine Navigation Corporation (Transmarine), a West Coast ship agency headquartered in Long Beach, California.

The transaction unites two industry pioneers, forming the largest independent tramp ship agency in the United States and expanding HOST’s maritime coverage from coast to coast, including the Hawaiian Islands.

With more than 85 years of experience navigating the Pacific corridor, Transmarine brings deep-rooted relationships and proven operational excellence in Long Beach, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and Honolulu.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to deliver seamless, high-touch maritime solutions across every major U.S. port,” said Adam Anderson, Chairman and CEO of T. Parker Host. “By joining forces with Transmarine, we are expanding our footprint into the Pacific and enhancing our ability to serve customers with the same responsiveness, precision, and trust they’ve come to expect—now at every major port in the US, every tide and every terminal.”

The two companies share a culture centered on service, safety and long-standing customer relationships.

“HOST is the ideal partner to carry our legacy forward,” said Leslie Clements, Managing Director at Transmarine, “Together, we will continue providing the personalized, expert-level care our clients depend on, now with greater reach, expanded resources, and a shared dedication to excellent service.”



