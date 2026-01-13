Tailwind Shipping Lines Uses CargoWise to Simplify Booking

WiseTech Global and Tailwind Shipping Lines, a subsidiary of Lidl, one of Europe’s largest retailers, have announced direct data integration to enable freight forwarders to plan, book, confirm and manage shipments in real-time from within the CargoWise logistics execution platform.

Tailwind Shipping Lines operates three liner services which connect key regions across the world: the Panda Express Service (PAX) between China and the Mediterranean; the Tiger Express Service (TEX) between Bangladesh, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka; and the European short sea service Dolphin Express Service (DEX), which transports goods between Barcelona in Spain and Moerdijk in the Netherlands.

By making only a few port calls on these routes, usually at smaller ports, Tailwind is able to minimize delays, therefore offering reliable, punctual deliveries.

The direct data connection enables CargoWise customers to access Tailwind’s schedules, dynamic rates and capacity as well as easily modify digital bookings up until final execution, all in real time, without leaving CargoWise.

Nico Peters, VP Commercial Management, Tailwind Shipping Lines, said: “Tailwind’s mission is to make ocean transport simple, predictable and transparent for our customers. Digitization of the supply chain process is key to achieving this. The direct integration with CargoWise removes manual steps from the process and ensures data consistency from start to finish. It is a smarter, more digital shipping experience built around speed and accuracy, which exactly mirrors Tailwind’s key characteristics.”

Bjorn Schwarz, Carrier Integration and Transformation Manager, WiseTech Global, said: “Today, more than 99% of the world’s ocean freight managed through CargoWise can be electronically booked directly with shipping lines and NVOCCs – and now that includes Tailwind Shipping Lines. Transparent real-time data sharing enables Tailwind to optimize their planning and capacity management and quickly act on market changes. In turn, Tailwind’s customers who use CargoWise benefit from a simplified booking experience that removes double data entry, eliminates unnecessary emails, reduces human errors and enhances visibility and productivity. The first phase of this integration focuses on ocean freight. As CargoWise supports multimodal workflows there is the opportunity to later expand digital connectivity to Tailwind’s rail and inland transport.”



