Taiwan Navigation Selects Inmarsat's Fleet Connect

Mobile satellite communications company Inmarsat said JRC (Japan Radio Company Co. Ltd.) has joined its group of Certified Application Providers (CAP) offering applications via Inmarsat’s dedicated Fleet Connect bandwidth.

The announcement follows the trial of JRC’s Smart Ship Viewer (SSV) bridge solution onboard Taiwan Navigation’s Handymax bulk carrier Tai Splendor. As a result of the trial, Taiwan Navigation has now contracted to use Fleet Connect and JRC’s Smart Ship Viewer across its eight newbuildings and eight existing vessels.

“The SSV is a networked bridge and communications management solution with capabilities including ship monitoring, Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS), navigation and routing, Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) downloads and data sharing using the J-Marine Cloud,” said Hiroshi Miyashita, Manager of SATCOM Business Group at JRC. “Entering into the Inmarsat CAP program will allow us to use Fleet Connect to provide the dedicated bandwidth that ensures this powerful digital network is available on-demand, to prioritize data traffic and optimize vessel efficiency in a safe and secure way.”

Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, Senior Director, Digital Applications for Inmarsat Maritime, said, “Combined, these agreements add a significant new bridge network option for Fleet Xpress customers worldwide, while also allowing us to demonstrate the reality of Fleet Connect dedicated bandwidth to Taiwan’s widely respected ship owning community.

“The secure cyber protection provided by Fleet Connect’s segregation from the vessels primary bandwidth was also influential in Taiwan Navigation’s decision,” Camporeale added. “Separation of the JRC SSV network from other traffic, such as crew communications, creates an additional layer of cyber security protection.”