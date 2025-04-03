AS Tallink Grupp: Q1 Sees a Decline in Transportation

In the first quarter of the year, AS Tallink Grupp transported 970,359 passengers, which is 12% less than in the same period last year. There was also a decline in cargo and passenger vehicle transport volumes, as economic uncertainty persisted across the region and part of the fleet was either idle or undergoing extended dry-docking.

“In addition to the usual seasonality, the first-quarter passenger numbers reflect the state of the economies in our core markets. Consumer confidence remains low," said Paavo Nõgene, CEO of AS Tallink Grupp. "Four vessels were out of service, and large-scale dry-docking had an impact on passenger numbers. A significant factor was also the timing of Easter, which fell in March last year and resulted in tens of thousands more passengers during the same period."

While the number of passengers decreased by 12% in Q1 2025 compared to the same period last year, the volume of cargo units dropped by nearly 32% to 57,830 units, and the number of transported passenger vehicles declined by about 11% to 135,829 units.

Tallink’s vessels operated routes between Estonia and Sweden, as well as Finland and Sweden, during the first quarter. On the Helsinki-Stockholm route, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade was out of operation for a total of 30 days due to maintenance work, while the cruise ferry Baltic Princess was off the Turku-Stockholm route for 21 days.

On the Estonia-Finland routes, transport volumes reflected the operations of the cruise ferry Victoria I and the shuttle ferries MyStar and Megastar, the latter of which was out of service for three days due to scheduled maintenance.

On the Estonia-Sweden route between Tallinn and Stockholm, the cruise ferry Baltic Queen continued its operations. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was previously operated by the cargo ships Regal Star and Sailor, and since February, also by the passenger ferry Star I, which will move to Ireland in mid-April following a sale transaction. The future of the decommissioned cargo vessels remains uncertain at this stage.