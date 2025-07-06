Tallink’s Passenger Numbers on the Rise

Tallink Grupp transported 1,488,128 passengers with its vessels in the second quarter of 2025, marking a 2.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

In June alone, passenger numbers rose by 4.9%, reaching 598,977.

Growth in passenger numbers was led particularly by the Estonia–Finland route, which saw a 4.9% increase over the quarter and a notable 14.8% surge in June. The Finland–Sweden route experienced steady growth of 2.8% in Q2. The 10.9% decline in passenger numbers on the Estonia–Sweden route is partly attributed to changes in fleet deployment and scheduling.

The volume of cargo units transported declined by 22.8% in the quarter to 67,038 units. However, the number of passenger vehicles carried increased by 1.4%, totaling 212,782 units.

“The increase in passenger numbers reflects our customers’ trust and the continuing recovery of travel demand. Much of the summer season still lies ahead, and we are optimistic that the current positive momentum will continue,” commented Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp. “The freight segment remains more challenging. The logistics sector’s difficulties are in our focus, and as the overall economic outlook improves, we are prepared to significantly increase cargo volumes.”

The second quarter of 2025 also saw the sale of the vessel Star I and the chartering of the cruise ferry Romantika to Algeria.



