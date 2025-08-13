TAMSEN MARITIM Fisheries Patrol Boat For Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Christened

The new fisheries surveillance vessel (FAB) built and delivered by the TAMSEN MARITIM shipyard in Rostock-Gehlsdorf for the State Office for Agriculture, Food Safety and Fisheries of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (LALLF) was christened “Goldbutt” on August 7, 2025, in Sassnitz's city harbor.

For TAMSEN MARITIM, this is the first new build commissioned by the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The 17.3-meter-long and 4.9-meter-wide patrol boat, developed in-house by theshipyard, will be used for fisheries surveillance in the coastal waters of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. From its base in Sassnitz, the patrol boat will primarily be used to monitor commercial and recreational fishing. The godmother of the “Goldbutt” is Franziska Mars, Head of Department 7 Fisheries and FishFarming at LALLF MV in Rostock.

The FAB is designed for a crew of three to six people. The hull and superstructure are made of aluminum. Two 588 kW marine engines give the boat a maximum speed of approximately 30 knots.

Facts about the fisheries patrol boat