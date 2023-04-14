Tanker Captain Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

An ailing tanker captain was medevaced from his vessel in the Gulf of Mexico, 218 miles offshore Alabama, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector Mobile received a call at 12:17 p.m. on Wednesday via VHF-FM channel 16 from the crew aboard the U.S.-flagged Overseas Anacortes stating the vessel's 69-year-old master was experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the captain receive higher-level medical care within 8 to 10 hours.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was launched to assist. Once on scene, the helicopter crew hoisted the captain and transferred him to University Medical Center New Orleans.

The captain was last reported to be in stable condition.