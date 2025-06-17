Tanker Collision Near Strait of Hormuz Not Related to Israel-Iran Conflict, Frontline Confirms

Frontline, the owner of Front Eagle oil tanker which was involved in a collision with Adalynn, a tanker owned by India-based Global Shipping Holding, has confirmed the collision was a navigational incident and not related to the current regional conflict between Israel and Iran.

The incident occurred approximately 15 nautical off Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman, off the United Arab Emirates (UAE), at 00:15 local time on June 17, 2025.

All the crew onboard the Front Eagle are reported safe, with no injuries and no reports of pollution at this time, Frontline said.

Following the incident immediate action was taken to extinguish a fire on deck of the Front Eagle.

“We are aware of reports of a fire onboard the Adalynn following the collision. Frontline is closely monitoring the situation and is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as emergency response efforts continue.

“Our primary focus at this time is the safety and well-being of the crews and the vessels involved,” the company said.

According to an update from UAE’s Coast Guard, 24 People from Adalynn oil tanker have been evacuated to the Port of Khor Fakkan using search and rescue boats.

Frontline said the full investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the maritime incident, confirming it is not related to the conflict between Iran and Israel, which brough forth a surge in electronic interference, disrupting navigation systems in the nearby Strait of Hormuz.