Tanker Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

An ailing crewmember was medevaced from a U.S.-flagged tanker in the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center received a call from the Overseas Cascade at 4 p.m. Sunday reporting a medical emergency with a crewmember on board approximately 5 miles South of Fort Morgan, Ala.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat - Medium boatcrew, which arrived on scene and transferred the 27-year-old mariner to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.