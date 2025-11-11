TasPorts to Explore Green Hydrogen Production at Bell Bay

Australia’s TasPorts and H2U Group have signed an MOU to explore developing a green hydrogen and ammonia facility at Bell Bay port in Tasmania.

The proposed facility would be initially capable of producing up to 500,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year with the potential to scale-up.

TasPorts and the H2U Group will assess the technical, economic, environmental, and social feasibility of the project, including potential port infrastructure requirements, energy and water supply, export logistics, and local workforce opportunities.

TasPorts CEO Anthony Donald said the collaboration builds on TasPorts’ vision to position Bell Bay as one of Australia’s most sustainable bulk ports.

H2U Group Founder and CEO Dr Attilio Pigneri said Bell Bay was ideally positioned to support both Australia’s export ambitions and the global energy sector’s transition to cleaner fuels.

“Bell Bay is one of just a handful of locations in Australia that has a deepwater port, a diversified industrial complex, and access to renewable energy.

“Building on our experience with similar developments in Gladstone and the Eyre Peninsula, we are pleased to work with TasPorts to support our vision for an integrated green energy export hub at Bell Bay.”

The Bell Bay industrial precinct has been identified by both the Tasmanian and Australian Governments as a key location for renewable energy development, with several proponents currently advancing projects focused on hydrogen and green manufacturing.

Completion of the study is expected next year, and if successful will inform the preferred project design and advanced development activities, including front-end engineering and design, and development approvals.



