Taylor Smith Shipyard Partners with Nouum Engineering on Engine Overhauls

South African Nouum Engineering, a provider of diesel engine services for marine, power, locomotive and generators globally, and Mauritius-based ship repair and conversion yard Taylor Smith Shipyard (TSS) have signed a cooperation agreement, expanding both companies’ commercial and operational scopes.

As a part of the agreement, Nouum Engineering will be focusing on the repair and maintenance of marine engines and related equipment, such as turbochargers and automation systems, a growth market for Taylor Smith Shipyards. Nouum will provide qualified personnel (including all appropriate certifications) and has significant experience in their field. In addition, the company will assist TSS with their engineering scope.

Willy van Niekerk, General Manager of TSS said: “This cooperation provides Taylor Smith Shipyard with the opportunity to accept more and significantly larger engine overhaul jobs and other types of engineering work in the region, and even globally. With Nouum we have found a strong and highly experienced partner to attain the growth that we envision in the coming years.”

At present, Nouum has a commercial presence and offices in Cape Town, Durban, Kenya, Namibia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Reunion and Nigeria and operates globally, repairing, rebuilding and maintaining engines either on- at their fully equipped African facilities or anywhere in the world.

Recently, Taylor Smith Shipyard has expanded its capabilities, technically, regionally and commercially, to serve a larger market and offer a wider range of services to its customers. The yard has set up a new sales, after-sales service and training team available to further support clients to meet their needs. Engine overhaul work – minimizing downtime – is growing, as is the mobile Harbour & Voyage Repair team.



