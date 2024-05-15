Inmarsat Report Promotes Collaborative Approach to Data Management

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has launched a new report Digital Wave: Transforming vessels into floating offices and remote homes.

The report explores the growing importance of always-on onboard connectivity as ships and their crew become increasingly reliant on digital technology. Compiled by maritime technology research firm Thetius, the report draws on interviews and survey data to provide insight into how crews and shore-based teams are using digital technologies today. It examines emerging technology trends: specifically, how ships are becoming floating offices and the resultant demand for collaborative and always-on software.

89% of the seafarers surveyed in the report rely on connectivity for both work and leisure, while the remaining 11% can only access the internet for work purposes. On average, the respondents use digital tools for five hours a day while working, with 82% using them to communicate with friends and family in their spare time.

The survey results also revealed that, overall, crew see connectivity loss as having a more significant impact on their leisure time than on their working practices. Many of the seafarers who responded to the survey said slow or no connectivity heightened stress and anxiety.

The main digital applications owners, operators, and managers rely on today include: MS Office Suite, ChatGPT, CRM and ERP software, navigation software like NAVIS N4, and ship management systems, simulation software like Ansys, asset monitoring applications like Maximo, QMS, transport and logistics software like Primavera, dashboarding software like Power BI, IMO and SOLAS required applications for regulatory compliance.

The main collaborative software owners, operators, and managers use on ships include, Zoom, Email, Whatsapp, fleet management systems, Microsoft Azure, Shipsat to manage broadband and satellite connection, cybersecurity services like Cisco and VHF radio.

83% of owners and operators said they anticipate a greater reliance on digital applications within the next five years.

The report describes the importance of a cohesive and collaborative approach to data management. This encourages all relevant stakeholders to contribute to and manage the available data. In doing so, the accessibility and accuracy of data across an organization increases and security is improved. Ultimately, a cohesive approach to data management enhances decision-making and operational efficiency.

Cohesive data management is based on five supporting factors: a common data language, effortless connectivity for both operations and crew well-being, secure and safe connectivity, globally approved systems, and a willingness to share data.

By encouraging all relevant stakeholders, such as shipowners and operators, charterers and regulatory bodies to contribute to and manage available data, a cohesive approach supports a centralized data management system, fosters innovation and agility, facilitates behavioral change for safety and operational efficiency, and reduces costs.



