TBS, Wombat to partner on Safety Management System

TBS Safety, with Wombat Safety Software this week announced new safety and compliance management technology to industrial and maritime businesses.

Through this partnership, TBS Safety will serve as an official reseller of Wombat, delivering a digital solution that complies with OSHA standards and regulations, streamlines safety operations, and ultimately enhances workplace safety. The new software combines to offer a simple to use digital platform where companies can access compliance training, certifications, audits, hazard assessments and more - all in one convenient place.

TBS Safety has years of experience helping companies establish compliant, user-friendly safety systems. As a partner in safety, a Wombat environment fits with your unique operations, so you’re ready to get started from day one.

This is, according to TBS, an All-In-One Safety Management tool. With Wombat Safety Software, all your essential safety tools are in one place—OSHA-compliant training, certification tracking, audit scheduling, and more—securely stored in a digital platform you can access anywhere, anytime. No more misplaced documents or messy manual processes. Wombat keeps everything at your fingertips, so you can run a safer, more efficient operation.

With access to OSHA-compliant training videos, assessments, and tailored safety programs within Wombat, users can create a customized approach that ensures timely completion of all safety protocols. TBS Safety helps to tailor these resources to meet your specific needs and to support your workforce effectively.

Wombat’s powerful offline-access functionality syncs data when reconnected, ensuring that your team stays compliant and up-to-date even in remote or low-service areas. TBS Safety provides the ongoing support you need to make the most of this feature and maximize your operations.



TBS Safety brings deep industry knowledge and a commitment to practical, user-focused solutions. As a trusted Wombat reseller, TBS Safety is here to help companies of all sizes simplify safety management, reduce administrative burdens, and focus on what matters most: the safety and efficiency of their operations. Whether on the shipyard or the factory floor, TBS Safety and Wombat Safety Software provide an easy, effective way to manage safety and compliance. Together, we’re setting a new standard in safety management, empowering companies to work smarter and safer.