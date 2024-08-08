TCT Taps Brunvoll for Chem Tanker Propulsion

Brunvoll signed a contract with Tersan Shipyard for the delivery of propulsion and maneuvering systems for two 150-m, 16,500-dwt stainless steel chemical product tankers to be owned Tune Chemical Tankers (TCT), which also is a part of Tersan Group.

The vessels are designed by Norden Ship Design House, based in Istanbul, Turkey, and the contract includes an option for two more vessels.

Brunvoll’s delivery for the vessels consists of a complete shaft line solution with a reduction gearbox and a controllable pitch propeller, a tunnel thruster, and Brunvoll’s Propulsion and Thruster Control system, BruCon PTC. The reduction gearbox features both Power-Take-In (PTI), and Power-Take-Out (PTO). This solution provides a versatile platform to optimize for the lowest possible fuel consumption, and at the same time provide good performance during maneuvering operations, Brunvoll said. The gearbox has a front-mounted clutch for enabling fully electric propulsion and provides a take-me-home functionality. The gearbox also has a clutch for the propulsion line, enabling the main engine and PTO can be utilized as a generator set when the vessels are in port.

TCT is a headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands, operating a fleet of 18 chemical tankers.





The shaft line solution for the chemical tankers consists of a controllable pitch propeller, a reduction gearbox, and a PTO/PTI module with a clutch. The main engine is not part of the Brunvoll’s delivery. (Illustration courtesy Brunvoll)