Marine Link
Friday, August 9, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

TCT Taps Brunvoll for Chem Tanker Propulsion

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 8, 2024

  • Tune Chemical Tankers’ new chemical tankers, with tanks of stainless steel for highly corrosive liquids. Illustration: Norden Ship Design House
  • Tune Chemical Tankers’ new chemical tankers, with tanks of stainless steel for highly corrosive liquids. Illustration: Norden Ship Design House
  • Tune Chemical Tankers’ new chemical tankers, with tanks of stainless steel for highly corrosive liquids. Illustration: Norden Ship Design House Tune Chemical Tankers’ new chemical tankers, with tanks of stainless steel for highly corrosive liquids. Illustration: Norden Ship Design House
  • Tune Chemical Tankers’ new chemical tankers, with tanks of stainless steel for highly corrosive liquids. Illustration: Norden Ship Design House Tune Chemical Tankers’ new chemical tankers, with tanks of stainless steel for highly corrosive liquids. Illustration: Norden Ship Design House

Brunvoll signed a contract with Tersan Shipyard for the delivery of propulsion and maneuvering systems for two 150-m, 16,500-dwt stainless steel chemical product tankers to be owned Tune Chemical Tankers (TCT), which also is a part of Tersan Group.

The vessels are designed by Norden Ship Design House, based in Istanbul, Turkey, and the contract includes an option for two more vessels.

Brunvoll’s delivery for the vessels consists of a complete shaft line solution with a reduction gearbox and a controllable pitch propeller, a tunnel thruster, and Brunvoll’s Propulsion and Thruster Control system, BruCon PTC. The reduction gearbox features both Power-Take-In (PTI), and Power-Take-Out (PTO). This solution provides a versatile platform to optimize for the lowest possible fuel consumption, and at the same time provide good performance during maneuvering operations, Brunvoll said. The gearbox has a front-mounted clutch for enabling fully electric propulsion and provides a take-me-home functionality. The gearbox also has a clutch for the propulsion line, enabling the main engine and PTO can be utilized as a generator set when the vessels are in port.

TCT is a headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands, operating a fleet of 18 chemical tankers. 

 

The shaft line solution for the chemical tankers consists of a controllable pitch propeller, a reduction gearbox, and a PTO/PTI module with a clutch. The main engine is not part of the Brunvoll’s delivery. (Illustration courtesy Brunvoll) 

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

By the Numbers
The July 2024 eMag edition of Maritime Reporter again focuses on the fleet and future of the U.S. Navy, from crewed surface fleet to submarines to uncrewed autonomous systems.
Read the Magazine

Seeing What’s on The Other Side of the Hill

Emerging Leaders: Max Braddock, Ship Superintendent, Detyens Shipyards

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week