Team Resolute Wins $1.97B Deal to Build Three UK Navy Support Ships

Team Resolute, a consortium comprising BMT, Harland & Wolff, and Navantia UK, has secured a contract worth £1.6 billion (currently around $1.97 billion) to deliver three naval support ships for the UK Navy.

Harland & Wolff Group said Wednesday that, further to its announcement on November 16, 2022 regarding the award of preferred bidder status, the formal contract signature of the manufacture contract for the £1.6 billion Fleet Solid Support Programme (FSS) had taken place between Navantia UK Limited (Navantia) and the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

"Creating 1,200 UK shipyard jobs, hundreds of graduate and apprentice opportunities, and an expected 800 further jobs across the UK supply chain, Team Resolute, comprising BMT, Harland & Wolff, and Navantia UK, will deliver three Fleet Solid Support ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA)," Harland & Wolff said.

According to the company, the contract is set to invest around £100 million into UK shipyards, including £77 million of infrastructure at Harland & Wolff’s Belfast and Appledore shipyards, and a further £21 million in skills and technology transfer from Navantia UK.

Harland & Wolff said it would create one of the most advanced shipyards in the UK, "significant for future export and domestic shipbuilding."

"With around 900 jobs alone to be created at Harland & Wolff’s Belfast site, the contract – awarded by Defence Equipment & Support – is a welcome boost for Northern Ireland, bringing naval shipbuilding back to Belfast," the company said.

Production is due to start in 2025, with recapitalization and yard improvements starting immediately. All three support ships are expected to be operational by 2032.