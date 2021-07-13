Tech File: ABB Ability Marine Fleet Intelligence – Advisory

ABB Ability Marine Fleet Intelligence – Advisory combines the power of cloud-based analytics and reporting with user-friendly visualizations to help shipowners, managers and charterers optimize ship performance fleet-wide.

ABB Ability Marine Fleet Intelligence – Advisory is offered as a SaaS (Software as a Service), providing a complete overview of all data collected from shipboard systems, enabling a comparison of a a ship’s operational performance with another vessel, with ships built to the same specifications, or the entire fleet.

In addition to integrating with ABB’s onboard systems, ABB Ability Marine Fleet Intelligence – Advisory can combine any data retrieval solution to support analytics, reporting and display.

The system user can access operational performance information by signing into the ABB Ability Marine Fleet Portal. Based on Microsoft Azure and integrated Power BI business analytics from Microsoft, the online platform offers interactive visualizations and business intelligence capabilities with an intuitive interface that allows end users to create customizable reports and dashboards.

“Putting operational vessel data in the context of smart KPI dashboards and reporting functions brings valuable insights to optimize vessel maintenance scheduling,” said Jusslin.

In addition to marine vessels, ABB Ability Marine Fleet Intelligence – Advisory is also accessible for the broad range of onshore stakeholders.