Tech File: Monitoring Vessel Emissions in Ports

ION Geophysical Corporation announced its climate-smart, digital platform, Marlin SmartPort, has successfully fulfilled its role to help monitor greenhouse gas emissions in the Data-Led Emissions Management (D-LEMA) project.

The D-LEMA project is part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC) launched in March 2021, funded by the Department for Transport, and delivered in partnership with Innovate UK. As part of the CMDC, the Department allocated more than £23 million to 55 projects supported by 208 organizations from across the UK.

The CMDC was announced as part of the UK Government’s Ten Point Plan to position the UK at the forefront of clean maritime technologies and reduce emissions from the sector. The CMDC is supporting the research, design, and development of zero emission vessel and infrastructure solutions to enable clean technologies to commercialize and to accelerate the decarbonization of the maritime sector.

“ION is honored to have participated in this first of its kind study of GHG emissions at a UK port,” said Stuart Darling, Senior Vice President of ION’s Software group. “The study has successfully demonstrated that a digital solution such as Marlin SmartPort can be utilized to establish what activities and vessels are contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. With nearly 3% of global CO2 emissions attributable to the shipping industry, minimizing fuel consumption and emissions through the optimization of port activities will have a significant impact on the communities in and around these ports, as well as globally. We’re excited to engage with ports and other stakeholders as we utilize this technology to help achieve the target of Net Zero.”