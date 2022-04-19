Tech File: New Motor for Anchor, Mooring Winches

BEN Buchele introduced a robust, low-maintenance three-phase asynchronous motor whose stable grey cast iron design is touted to withstand the harshest environmental conditions: salt water, salty air and extreme temperatures from -31 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (-35 to 50 degrees Celsius).

Depending on the requirements, the motor can be designed without a fan, with its own fan or with a forced cooling fan for the operating modes S1 (continuous operation), S2 or S3 (both short-time duty) and serves powers from 50 to 200 kW.

A special feature is the integrated electromagnetic spring-applied brake with a braking force of 3,300 Nm, which is of interest, for example, for anchor and mooring winches on large ships and in harbors. These require a powerful electric motor that also has a safe braking function to hold the anchor. In the case of the mooring winch, the motor uses the braking function to hold the ropes with which the ship is attached to the quay wall. The brake function is also a supporting safety tool for crane systems or conveyor belts in hazardous areas.

The combination of individual requirements is unusual in this size 280: The explosion-proof motor meets protection classes from IP56 up to IP68, is flameproof enclosed and has a brake.