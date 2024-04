WE Tech Solutions Oy was contracted by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. to deliver variable speed shaft generators for eight large container vessels built at Japanese shipyards.

The eight shipsincluding four 5,800 TEU methanol dual fuel container vessels built at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Ltd., are ordered and to be owned by Japanese controlled shipowners and to be time chartered to A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S.