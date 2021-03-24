Techcross Announces New Technology for Turbidity Correction

South Korean electrolysis water treatment company Techcross has developed a new technology enabling total residual oxidant (TRO) sensing even in very turbid water quality.

In the case of electrolysis water treatment, the process of maintaining a certain level of disinfection efficiency or measuring residual chlorine (oxidant) concentration is essential as these measurements can determine the level of electric power to be applied and amount of neutralizing agent used.

The electrolytic ballast water treatment system is no exception, and it is important for ships travelling the world's ports to ensure constant performance in any harsh environment. Accordingly, Techcross' new technology is expected to be an alternative for ships, especially for customers operating to areas with high turbidity such as Shanghai, China, and for water quality inspection agencies. According to Techcross, its test results show that measurement can be performed in a very turbid water quality up to 850 NTU with an improved treatment results, which is expected to save the electricity cost to prevent unnecessary measurement in very turbid water quality.

This new technology has been applied for patents in South Korea and is currently conducting final performance tests. It is scheduled to be released to the market by May after completing all of the tests required for approval.