Techcross Introduces the Siemens NX/PLM System

Techcross held a signing ceremony on May 13 with Siemens Industry Software at Techcross Busan factory together with Space Solution, a company specializing in PLM software development and consulting. Through this project, Techcross became the first company in the marine equipment industry to introduce the Siemens NX/PLM system, initiating the establishment of an Al-driven workflow based on a digitally integrated platform.

Based on the technological experise accumulated through the development, design, and manufacturing of eco-friendly marine equipment including ballast water management systems, Techcross has been pursuing the establishment of a digital platform capable of flexibly responding to the changing industrial environment. Siemens' Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software enables integrated management of the entire process from product design and engineering to manufacturing. By linking it with Techcross's existing ERP system, the company expects to further enhance both design and operational efficiency.

Previously, differences between design platforms often caused inconsistencies in data management, while manually checking individual datasets led to delays in work processes. However, with the introduction of the NX/PLM system, Techcross will establish a predictive management framework capable of data-driven analysis, as well as the standardization of design reference data, product specifications, and integrated document management.

The project aims to establish the integrated platform by the first quarter of 2027, followed by the implementation of full-scale Al-based work process starting in 2028 after system stabilization and data accumulation.