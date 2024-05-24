Techcross to Take Part in Posidonia 2024

South Korea-based ballast water management system (BWMS) manufacture Techcross has announced its participation at Posidonia 2024, considered one of the largest maritime exhibitions in Europe held in Athens, Greece.

This year, over 2,000 companies from around the world are expected to participate in the first week of June. The exhibitors are working hard in preparation aiming to attract nearly 30,000 visitors.

Techcross who attends at booth no. 2.424, has arranged an opportunity for consultation on the local training center’s operational plan, curriculum, and class availability.

This training center, which opened in Athens last March, is the seventh training center, following those in India, China, and the Philippines. It is equipped with actual ballast water management system used on ships, providing opportunities for hands-on demonstrations.

Also, various solutions responding to recent environmental regulations will also be presented at Techcross’ booth.

Ballast water management systems, which boast global no.1 performance, have expanded into 2 line-ups to meet customer needs.

Additionally, ESD solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase ship operational efficiency for a net-zero society, along with IBTV (Integrated control platform) and Smart Platform that maximize user convenience by utilizing IT technology and big data are also expected to contribute to improved equipment performance.

Techcross plans to welcome customers actively cooperating with their local Greek partners at POSIDONIA 2024 which will be held in Metropolitan Expo in Athens from 3-7 June, 2024.