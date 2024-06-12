New Partnership Set to Enhance Support for Greek Shipowners

Maritime and offshore industries service provider Avantis Group has entered strategic cooperation with shipping sector services firm T.J. Giavridis Marine Services to enhance support for Greek shipowners worldwide.

The partnership aims to provide enhanced support and services to Greek shipowners, strengthening their capabilities in repair, retrofits, and upgrades worldwide.

With Avantis' international footprint and T.J. Giavridis' understanding of the Greek shipowner market, the collaboration will offer Greek shipowners access to advanced solutions and expertise including green technologies, fuel transition and asset maintenance, now readily available to Greek shipowners through T.J. Giavridis.

"This cooperation represents a significant milestone for the Avantis Group as we expand our reach into the key Greek market. We are excited to partner with T.J. Giavridis to provide tailored support and solutions to Greek shipowners, further solidifying our commitment to the maritime industry,” said Tom David, CEO at Avantis.

“Together, we will leverage our expertise and networks to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Greek maritime sector,” added John Giavridis, Deputy Managing Director at T.J. Giavridis.