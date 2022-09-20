Techcross and DSME Ink Tech Transfer Deal

Ballast water management systems manufacturer Techcross on Monday, signed a technology transfer agreement with South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for a patent of the LNG Carrier's VRCS (Valve Remote Control System). It is the full-fledged implementation of what was discussed at the technology transfer conference held at the KICOX (Korea Industrial Complex Corporation) in June.

The patent guarantees technology and safety enough to perform even at an extreme temperature of minus 52 degrees Celsius and was also applied to the world's first icebreaker LNG vessel that DSME won an order. For the convenience of users, centering on the ballast water management system, Techcross also expanded its service lineup to TLGS (Tank Level Gauging System) and VRCS, as well as IBTV (Integrated BWMS, TLGS, VRCS), a platform that can control all these systems. Through this contract, Techcross would be able to further upgrade the VRCS technology provided for LNG carriers.