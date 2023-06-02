TechnipFMC, DOF-owned Vessel Catches Fire in Brazil

Skandi Buzios, a pipelay support vessel owned by TechnipFMC and DOF, caught fire Friday morning in a Brazilian port.

The Brazilian media and some social media accounts on Friday showed images and videos of the burning vessel with thick smoke billowing above it and firefighters trying to quell the fire.

The incident happened at Porto do Açu, in São João da Barra, in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, and no injuries have been reported.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to TechnipFMC seeking more info.

"On Friday morning, June 2, a fire occurred onboard Skandi Buzios while the vessel was alongside Porto do Açu in Brazil. All personnel are safe, and no serious injuries were sustained. The fire has been brought under control after efforts by our crew, Porto do Açu, and local authorities. TechDOF is cooperating in the investigation of the fire and its cause," a TechnipFMC spokesperson said.

Skandi Buzios is owned and operated by TechDOF, a joint venture between TechnipFMC and DOF Subsea.

The 146-meter-long Skandi Buzios, built in 2016, is designed for subsea construction, pipe laying, IRM, and ROV services up to 3000 m depth. It started its eight-year contract with Petrobras in Brazil in 2017.

Under the joint venture agreement, TechnipFMC is responsible for the engineering and management of the flexible pipelay, while Norskan S.A., a DOF ASA subsidiary, is responsible for the marine operations.