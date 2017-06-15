Wanted: Ocean Technology ‘Disruptors’
Technology ‘Disruption’ is the name of the game in ocean technology in 2017, and in-step with Marine Technology Reporter’s 12th Annual “MTR100”, the editors this year will single out the 20 top “Disruptors” of 2017. If you believe your company has a technology or system that should be featured in this special ocean technology focus, skip the online MTR100 application process and email editorial director Greg Trauthwein (trauthwein@marinelink.com) or Managing Editor Eric Haun (haun@marinelink.com) directly.