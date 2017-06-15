Wanted: Ocean Technology ‘Disruptors’

Related News

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Calls for Saving Ocean

“Do what you can, do it wisely, and most importantly do it now. A healthy ocean is not a luxury item. It is a necessity for survival.

Meek Named IMCA President

Harke Jan Meek, chief commercial officer at Heerema Marine Contractors, has been named the new president and chairman of…

New Controls, Display Systems for CXO300 Outboard

British company Cox Powertrain said it will announce two exclusive new partnerships at this year’s Seawork International…

Vard to Build Expedition Ship for Norway industrialist

Vard Holdings, a designers and shipbuilder of specialized vessels, announced that it has secured a contract for the design…

IEEE Honors Retlif Testing Laboratories

Independent Electromagnetic Compatibility testing (EMC) and Environmental Simulation testing (ESS) company Retlif Testing…

Havyard Bags Canadian Trawler Order

Havyard Ship Technology said it has signed a letter of intent with the Canadian shipping company Baffin Fisheries for the…

Missile Attack on UAE Ship Off Yemen

One crew member was wounded when Yemen's Houthis fired a missile at a United Arab Emirates ship in the Red Sea, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday…

Boat Hits Cargo Ship in Lake St. Clair

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to reports of a collision between a 17-foot recreational boat and a 406-foot cargo vessel in Lake St. Clair approximately two miles offshore east of Grosse Pointe Woods…