Motus Technology to Deliver Equipment to Crab Catcher Fishing Vessel
“We have signed a contract with Tersan Shipyard in Turkey for delivery of a full range of deck and handling equipment to a new crab catching vessel for Russian owner JSC ArticService, who is one of the leading fishing companies in Russia,” said Ole Kristian Varhaugvik, VP Sales at Motus Technology. “The vessel is designed by Skipsteknisk AS and will be built and arranged for launch and recovery of crab pots of various sizes and shall be able to perform crab catching between 20 and 400-meter water depths.”
In addition to the contract for crab catching vessel, Motus added it has also secured several contracts during the last months for the delivery of deck and handling equipment to another new build vessel under construction in Russia.