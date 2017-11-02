WWEA, IWSA to Promote Uptake of Wind Technology in Ships

The World Wind Energy Association (WWEA) has today announced a key strategic partnership with the International Windship Association (IWSA) in order to further promote the uptake of wind technology by the global shipping fleet.

WWEA is a not-for-profit organisation with over 600-member organisations across 100 countries. The Association promotes the deployment of wind energy technology around the world, and, as founding member of the REN Alliance and the Global100%RE Platform, is working towards full substitution of all polluting and hazardous waste causing energies.

IWSA, also a not-for-profit organisation, unites over 30 commercial wind propulsion technology providers and projects supported by numerous universities, research and testing organisations and other associates. Formed in 2014 by an active core of members, the Association has grown quickly in both membership and impact.

As part of the joint force for wind energy technology promotion the associations will facilitate an exchange of non-executive board members. The WWEA will contribute decades of experience in driving industry transition and taking advantage of the power of wind energy technology in an effort to urgently trying to plot the commercial course towards full decarbonisation. The IWSA, in parallel, will continue to bring together all parties in the development of a wind-ship sector to shape industry and government attitudes and policies.

The Associations’ first collaborative steps will be taken during the UN Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP23) summit in Bonn, Germany next month. Secretary General of IWSA, Gavin Allwright will sit on the opening panel at the Global Renewable Energy Solutions Showcase GRESS, 7 November at the Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle of the Federal Republic of Germany (KAH) in Bonn, Germany. Also during UNFCCC COP23, WWEA will support the ‘Ambition 1.5C: Global Shipping’s Action Plan’ summit on 13 November. This highly impactful shipping decarbonisation event is being co-organised by IWSA along with a number of key stakeholders in the shipping industry.

IWSA Secretary General, Gavin Allwright comments: “The WWEA brings a wealth of experience and knowledge about the challenges of scaling renewable technology. Collaborating with the WWEA team on joint projects enables IWSA to accelerate uptake of this abundantly available, free-to-use energy source into the maritime sector. Our members are eager share experiences to promote wind energy around the world. With WWEA support, we see a great future for the development and uptake of wind technology in the commercial fleet.”

WWEA Secretary General, Stefan Gsänger comments: “We are delighted to form this collaborative relationship with IWSA, whose approach and activities fit squarely with WWEA’s objectives to promote wind energy in all sectors. Shipping is certainly an area that will greatly benefit from the uptake of wind power and we look forward to working closely with IWSA to make that happen faster and at scale.”