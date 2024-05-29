TECO 2030’s Fuel Cell Running at 100% Capacity in Test Bed

TECO 2030 has successfully reached stable and maximum power output of zero emission hydrogen-electric power with its fuel cell system at AVL's test bed in Graz, Austria.

TECO 2030’s fuel cell technology features a modular system with installed power capacity of 400kW. This includes high energy efficiency, an inherent safety concept, optimal weight and size dimensions, advanced component design, extended lifespan, and rapid dynamic load response.

“This milestone is the biggest one so far in the history of TECO 2030 Group, we now have a fully functional fuel cell which is almost ready for market deployment and powering our client’s applications with zero emission hydrogen-electric power. This is a moment we have all been waiting for since we started our development four years ago. A huge achievement by the entire team at TECO 2030 and AVL,” said Tore Enger, Group CEO, TECO 2030.

“All in all, the team is overwhelmed how well the system operates and how the design has beat our expected performances.”



